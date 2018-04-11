Economy

News Leader

WATCH: The World Bank has good news for SA, but also a warning

11 April 2018 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The World Bank has released its 11th edition of the SA Economic Update and lifted the country’s GDP forecast to 1.4%, up from its September forecast of 1.1%.

However, the lender has also warned that the country still needs policy interventions to stimulate competition and create the fiscal space to eventually build a skilled labour force in this modest growth environment.

World Bank senior economist Marek Hanusch spoke to Business Day TV about the economic update.

