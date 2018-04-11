News Leader
WATCH: The World Bank has good news for SA, but also a warning
11 April 2018 - 08:31
The World Bank has released its 11th edition of the SA Economic Update and lifted the country’s GDP forecast to 1.4%, up from its September forecast of 1.1%.
However, the lender has also warned that the country still needs policy interventions to stimulate competition and create the fiscal space to eventually build a skilled labour force in this modest growth environment.
World Bank senior economist Marek Hanusch spoke to Business Day TV about the economic update.
World Bank senior economist Marek Hanusch talks to Business Day TV about the international lender's economic update
