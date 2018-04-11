Economy

Banking transactions in SA break 100-million milestone

11 April 2018 - 10:12 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The number of banking transactions done in SA broke the 100-million barrier for the first time in March, BankservAfrica reported on Wednesday.

While the volume of transactions has grown steadily for nine months in a row, the total value of transactions grew in March after a period of decline.

"This improvement can be attributed to the stronger purchases ahead of the VAT increase on April 1," BankservAfrica said.

The company, which acts as an electronic clearing house for the banking industry, publishes the monthly BankservAfrica economic transaction index (BETI), which it describes as the "broadest and earliest business cycle indicator on the economic calendar and gives the fastest overview of South African growth trends".

Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler, who does the survey on behalf of BankservAfrica, said: "These figures support the view that the second-longest downward phase of the South African business cycle seems to be coming to an end.

"The improved BETI — on both a monthly and quarterly basis — suggests an upturn to the economic cycle is imminent."

Schüssler warned that a decline could come in April owing to the VAT increase.

The number of transactions increased by more than 6% on a year-on-year basis for nine months in a row, BankservAfrica’s head of stakeholder engagement, Shergeran Naidoo, said.

"The last three months have shown growth of over 9% in the number of transactions. On a month-on-month basis, the BETI increased 0.4%, and 0.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis," Naidoo said.

Reserve Bank’s stance on repo rate is wait and see

‘We could be underestimating what the growth rate could actually be,’ says Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
Economy
8 hours ago

World Bank expects mild improvement for SA growth in 2018 and 2019

The global financial institution cites SA’s high levels of inequality and a lack of skills required in the labour market as limiting factors
Economy
1 day ago

Car sales will pick up after slow start, says BMI

Despite a 3.3% fall in the first quarter, BMI Research puts new vehicle sales growth at 2.6% — quite a bit faster than last year’s 1.9%
Economy
1 day ago

Wheat import tariff nearly halves in March

The tariff is adjusted when the international wheat price deviates from the base price by more than $10 per tonne for three consecutive weeks
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank’s stance on repo rate is wait and see
Economy
2.
Manufacturing output growth drops in February ...
Economy
3.
Banking transactions in SA break 100-million ...
Economy
4.
World Bank expects mild improvement for SA growth ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: The World Bank has good news for SA, but ...
Economy

Related Articles

SARS warns on cryptocurrencies
National

Manufacturers fret about motor policy deviation
Business

WATCH: VAT increase could have been avoided if corruption was cut, says Davis
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.