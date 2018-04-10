Economy

World Bank expects mild improvement for SA growth in 2018 and 2019

10 April 2018 - 11:12 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The World Bank is expecting a mild improvement in SA’s economic growth but warns that the country is lagging behind its peers.

According to a report released on Tuesday, growth is expected to accelerate from 1.3% in 2017 to 1.4% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

"The rebound in emerging markets is faster; SA is diverging from the rest of the world," said World Bank programme leader Sébastien Dessus.

Despite the rebound, the Bank warned that SA is expected to remain below the emerging-markets average growth rate of 4.5% in 2018 and 4.7% in 2019.

Speaking at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) offices in Illovo, World Bank country director for SA Paul Noumba Um said: "The outlook calls for fundamental policy action to turn the economy around through policies that can foster inclusive growth and reduce inequality."

He added that creating labour demand and improving education, as well as addressing spatial integration were key to bridging the gap with the poor. He stressed that SA remained one of the most unequal societies in the world, which has been "driven by labour market developments that demand skills the country’s poor currently lack".

With interventions that focus on skills development, the Bank estimates the poor could be reduced from 10.5-million in 2017 to 4.1-million in 2030.

Dessus added that quality and access to basic education is pivotal.

The Bank previously estimated growth of 1.1% for 2018, citing the smooth political transition and higher confidence levels for the improved outlook.

SA’s carbon tax too low to force a transition to low-emission activity

Other countries could impose border tariffs on South Africa’s dirty exports, writes Saliem Fakir
Opinion
6 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Avid critics blind to lure of neoliberalism

Brainwashing causes us to imagine that all the ills of the world were caused by a single factor and can therefore be solved with a single solution
Opinion
6 hours ago

Unions unconvinced by Eskom’s natural attrition plan

NUM and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA complain they are in the dark about the power utilty’s employment plans
Companies
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Wheat import tariff nearly halves in March
Economy
2.
WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank criticised for split votes
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mixed forecasts for mining ...
Economy
5.
Car sales will pick up after slow start, says BMI
Economy

Related Articles

Car sales will pick up after slow start, says BMI
Economy

WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?
Economy

Reserve Bank criticised for split votes
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.