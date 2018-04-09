Wheat import tariff nearly halves in March

SA’s wheat import tariff has declined a hefty 45% to R394.85 per tonne, the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) said on Monday.

This new duty was calculated in mid-February, following a surge in international wheat prices, but was only published in the government gazette to make it official on Friday evening, the chamber said in a statement.

The drop in wheat tariffs helps relieve cost pressures for millers such as Pioneer Foods, which counts Sasko among its suite of brands.

SA is projected to import about 1.93-million tonnes of wheat in the 2017-18 season, which is more than double the 934,765 tonnes imported in 2016-17 season.