Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?

09 April 2018 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After a two-year delay and amid concern about job losses and price hikes, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe signed 27 contracts with various independent power producers (IPP) in early April. The contracts are expected to unlock about R56bn of investments.

Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu spoke to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could usher in about 56,000 jobs.

Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu talks to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could create jobs

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

ANDILE KHUMALO: What's not to like about independent power production?

The IPP model means that the private sector takes on the risk of building and maintaining power plants
Opinion
1 day ago

Energy department to sign renewable energy agreements

The R55.92bn Renewable Energy IPP agreements with Eskom endured years of Zuma-era delays
National
5 days ago

Plant failures force Eskom to use more diesel than planned

Eskom said its breakdowns had reached 11.64% against the upwardly revised target of 12% from 10% two years go
Business
8 days ago

WATCH: Much-delayed IPP agreements just the beginning, says Radebe

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe talks to Business Day TV about signing the agreements with independent power producers
Companies
4 days ago

More independent power producer deals possible, says energy minister

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says any extension depends on affordability, prices and economics
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank criticised for split votes
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mixed forecasts for mining ...
Economy
3.
More South Africans seek credit for big-ticket ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: VAT increase could have been avoided if ...
Economy
5.
Retailers attempt to keep higher prices from ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.