WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?
09 April 2018 - 08:03
After a two-year delay and amid concern about job losses and price hikes, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe signed 27 contracts with various independent power producers (IPP) in early April. The contracts are expected to unlock about R56bn of investments.
Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu spoke to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could usher in about 56,000 jobs.
