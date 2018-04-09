ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mixed forecasts for mining output growth

Makwe Masilela, chief investment officer at Makwe Fund Managers, expected 3.1% growth for manufacturing.

But FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said that despite a big positive jump in the Absa PMI FNB expected a less than significant acceleration as the market remained relatively subdued. FNB was also less optimistic on mining. Matikinca said gold and platinum group metals production had been "in the doldrums" and output was hampered by several mine stoppages. Platinum prices had continued to languish, while gold prices had risen on concern of a possible trade war.

But the stronger rand, until recently, was likely to offset some gains in the gold price. The headline mining number was likely to be supported by iron ore and coal production.

Masilela forecast a 2.9% increase and said: "One is expecting platinum group metals and gold to turn positive from the January negative as prices improved, and January was a short month as workers were coming back from December holidays."

Hodes expected 2.8% growth which would be supported by "the sustained, synchronised upswing in global activity and still elevated commodity prices.

Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare, said policy stability in the mining sector was still necessary especially as the Department of Mineral Resources had not yet indicated if it would appeal against last week’s court ruling in favour of mining firms. The ruling implies that companies where black economic empowerment levels dipped to 26% after an offering did not need to top up again.

National gold and foreign exchange reserves for March will be published on Monday. Tuesday will bring the first Monetary Policy Review for 2018, which provides an outlook for the economy.

On Thursday, the South African Chamber of Commerce will publish the March trade conditions survey. In February, trade conditions improved but were affected by poor growth, profit margins under pressure and a stronger rand, which affected income from exports.

