WATCH: VAT increase could have been avoided if corruption was cut, says Davis

06 April 2018 - 16:32 Business Day TV
We are nearly a week into April and the VAT increase from 14% to 15% has taken effect and will weigh on South African pockets, despite mitigating factors such as the zero-rated items basket.

In 2013, Judge Dennis Davis headed a committee to review the country's tax policy framework and is of the view that we could have avoided the increase if corruption was kept in check.  

He joined Business Day TV in a telephonic interview for more insight as he expanded on his view.

