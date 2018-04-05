Retailers attempt to keep higher prices from consumers

Clicks Group CEO David Kneale said the cost of medicines was regulated by the government in terms of the single exit-price mechanism and all prices at Clicks pharmacies were adjusted from April 1.

He said Clicks had "not altered any prices on lines that are … on promotion, which account for close to 35% of sales in Clicks".

"On non-promoted lines, Clicks has not yet moved pricing and will be monitoring competitors," he added.

The new VAT rate has necessitated software changes, which were expected to be fairly uncomplicated. However, some analysts said bigger organisations with multiple stores and suppliers, which had to deal with cross-border stock flows, would find the process more difficult than their smaller peers.

Retailers such as Woolworths have placed signs in their stores informing consumers that the price tag on items of clothing may not be the final amount reflected at the till.

National Credit Commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said retailers had known about the VAT increase since budget day and were expected to have prepared for it, and visible pricing was required in terms of the Consumer Protection Act.

Professor Ingrid Woolard and a panel of experts will review the list of zero-rated items — which are exempt from VAT — with an initial report expected in June.

First National Bank economist Jason Muscat said analysts expected retail sales to continue growing because of an improvement in credit advancement, despite the VAT increase.

gumedem@businesslive.co.za