WATCH: Why manufacturers have turned pessimistic, again

After three months of sharp improvements, Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for March fell.

Absa said on Tuesday that South African factory managers were back on the pessimistic side of the monthly manufacturing PMI, Business Day reported. March’s PMI fell 3.9 points to 46.9 points, from February’s 50.8 points.

Business Day reported that one of the components of the index that dragged it back under 50 in March was business activity, which fell 8.1 points to 46 in March from 54.1 in February.

Another sharp drop, of 8.2 points, was recorded by new sales orders, taking it down to 44.5 in March from 52.7 in February, reported Business Day.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke spoke to Business Day TV about what the figures mean for the economy.