Bloomberg Vice Index shows cost of drugs and alcohol around the world

Vice is cheapest in Luxembourg, where the cost comes in at less than 10% of the $2,071 average weekly wage, which is the highest in the world. The Bahamas, Switzerland, Iceland and France round out the top five for affordability.

By contrast, Ukrainians must spend 13 times their weekly salary for the same fix, making it one of the costliest places for those making local wages. Pakistan, Nepal and Burkina Faso also score near the top for higher prices.

The vice indicator uses US prices as the global benchmark. At 54% of pay, or $617, US ranked 38 in terms of affordability, compared with 17 a year earlier.

Online sales

In absolute terms, the gross weekly cost exceeded $1,000 in only three countries: Japan, New Zealand and Australia. By comparison, an equivalent basket ran less than $100 in 21 mostly tropical countries, including the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Congo, Colombia, SA, Guatemala, Kenya and Myanmar.

While laws remain a key factor for narcotics prices, those dynamics may be in flux as more drug sales move online. The new avenues make some drug markets less risky as they let users "buy drugs with a crypto-currency, such as bitcoin, and have their purchases delivered to them in a concealed manner," the UNs 2017 World Drug Report says.

"Something like bitcoin has appealed to dealers because it’s anonymous," said Jonathan Caulkins, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and former co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Centre. "Banking creates a trail that they don’t want."