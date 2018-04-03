Economy

South African manufacturers have turned gloomy again

03 April 2018 - 11:16 Robert Laing
After briefly turning optimistic in February, South African factory managers were back on the pessimistic side of the monthly manufacturing purchasing mangers index (PMI), Absa reported on Tuesday.

March’s PMI fell 3.9 points to 46.9 points, from February’s 50.8 points.

February marked the first time the index had been on the optimistic side of 50 points since May 2017.

The monthly poll of factory managers by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research (BER) tends to be a good forecaster of the manufacturing output and sales data Stats SA releases about two months later.

A score above 50 indicates SA’s manufacturing sector is expanding, and below 50 that it is contracting.

One of the components of the index that dragged it back under 50 in March was business activity, which fell 8.1 points to 46 in March from 54.1 in February.

Another sharp drop, of 8.2 points, was recorded by new sales orders, taking it down to 44.5 in March from 52.7 in February.

"Respondents indicated that exports declined during the month, which could explain the deterioration in overall sales orders. Exports could be affected by the stronger rand exchange rate of late, which can weigh on competitiveness of local goods in international markets. The dip in demand, in turn, filtered through to lower activity levels," the report said.

WATCH: Can manufacturers maintain the momentum?

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the manufacturing output
1 month ago

SARS on track to meet revised revenue target

Treasury is still expecting a R48.2bn shortfall for 2017-18, explaining that this reflects weak growth administrative challenges at SARS and ...
8 hours ago

How the tax-hungry state plays chicken with poor

The consumption taxes are unsustainable, undesirable and the bedrock of social and economic instability, writes Mike Schussler
9 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Serviced stands for self-built homes one solution to crisis

For many, waiting 10 years for a house while living in an informal settlement is not considered a better option than invading a well-located piece of ...
9 hours ago

