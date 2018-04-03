New-vehicle sales rebound in March ahead of tax increases

New-vehicle sales rebounded slightly in March, as consumers acted to pre-empt April tax increases, including VAT and vehicle ad valorem duties.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed sales increased by 1.1% in March from a year earlier, from 48,698 to 49,233. New-car sales grew 3.7%, from 31,032 to 32,176.

However, vehicle exports languished, as the suspension of BMW SA production temporarily robbed the industry of one of its biggest exporters. The company recently stopped building the 3-Series car range and is about to start production of the X3 SUV.

The industry exported 27,438 new vehicles in March, down 8.1% from 29,859 in the corresponding month of 2017. As a result, exports for the first quarter of 2018 were down 2.2%, from 70,664 to 69,096.

The 1.1% rise in domestic sales was the first this year, after declines in January and February. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) said pre-emptive buying to beat tax increases played a big part in the shift, and that the improvement would have been better but for the "proliferation" of public holidays during March. However, there were only two, so it could also be argued that the industry got off lightly.

Sales of commercial vehicles remained stressed in March. Light commercials — mainly bakkies and minibuses — fell by 2.3% from a year earlier. Medium commercial trucks were down 14.6% and heavy trucks and buses 7.9%. "Continuing lower sales figures reflect subdued investment sentiment in the economy," said Naamsa.

However, the employers’ organisation said medium-term prospects for the SA economy looked positive for the motor industry. Credit agency Moody’s decision to maintain SA’s credit rating, plus the latest 0.25% reduction in interest rates and the rand’s growing strength against other currencies, should soften potential vehicle prices increases.

"As a result of these developments — together with improved business and consumer confidence — economic growth for 2018 could recover to about 2% and this, in turn, would benefit domestic new-vehicle sales over the balance of the year," Naamsa said.

For the full year, it predicted sales could rise 3% from 2017’s 557,586. For the first quarter of 2018, they are lagging slightly — down 4.1% from 147,285 to 141,272.