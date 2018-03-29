Producer inflation slows more than expected to 4.2% in February

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), slowed sharply to 4.2% in February from 5.1% in January.

This was far more than the economists’ consensus, which was it would slow a fraction to about 5%.

The index, which was set to 100 in December 2016, was 105.2 in February, indicating a month-on-month deflation from January when it was 105.5 points, Statistics SA reported on Thursday.

Petrol prices fell 2.3% and diesel prices 1.4% from January to February. Over the year, however, petrol prices increased 3.7% and diesel prices increased 8.2%.