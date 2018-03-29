Producer inflation slows more than expected to 4.2% in February
Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), slowed sharply to 4.2% in February from 5.1% in January.
This was far more than the economists’ consensus, which was it would slow a fraction to about 5%.
The index, which was set to 100 in December 2016, was 105.2 in February, indicating a month-on-month deflation from January when it was 105.5 points, Statistics SA reported on Thursday.
Petrol prices fell 2.3% and diesel prices 1.4% from January to February. Over the year, however, petrol prices increased 3.7% and diesel prices increased 8.2%.
Items which got cheaper for manufacturers in February from the same month in 2016 included grain mill products, which fell 17.2%; sugar, which fell 14.9%; and animal feeds, which fell 9.9%.
Overall food productions costs fell 0.8%.
"The increase in VAT in April should not have the same effect on producer inflation than it would on consumer inflation, so producer prices will remain relatively contained. The biggest risks to producer prices remains the rand, possible higher-than-expected electricity price tariffs, and any major increase in fuel prices," Nedbank’s economic team said on Thursday.
"The lag between maize prices and consumer price index (CPI) food price inflation means some future downwards price pressure is likely this year," Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishop said in a note e-mailed on Thursday. "We continue to expect consumer food price inflation to remain in low single digits this year, helping to keep CPI inflation below 5% for the year."
She forecast PPI inflation to average 3.8% for 2018 as food price inflation remains suppressed, the rand’s previous strength feeds through somewhat further, and base effects from 2017’s drought continue to unwind.
