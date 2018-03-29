Economy

Private sector credit growth picks up in February

29 March 2018
Private sector credit growth rose an annualised 5.74% in February, beating the market consensus of 5.5%, Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday.

Historical data provided on the Bank’s website showed annual private sector credit extension growth tumbled sharply from 10.17% in December 2015 to a nadir of 4.6% in November 2016, from which it has staged a rocky recovery.

M3 money supply growth, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, rose 6.89% year on year in February, from 5.83% in January.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth.

