WATCH: What the employment data tells us about job creation
28 March 2018 - 09:41
Statistics SA announced on Tuesday that the South African economy had added 18,000 jobs year on year in December, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, 81,000 jobs were added.
Employment increased in trade industries while jobs were lost in the construction industry.
Andrew Levy Employment Development Corporation labour analyst Andrew Levy spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive boost job creation.
