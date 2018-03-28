Economy

WATCH: What the employment data tells us about job creation

28 March 2018 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Unemployed youth hiking on the Soweto Highway. Picture: SOWETAN
Unemployed youth hiking on the Soweto Highway. Picture: SOWETAN

Statistics SA announced on Tuesday that the South African economy had added 18,000 jobs year on year in December, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, 81,000 jobs were added.

Employment increased in trade industries while jobs were lost in the construction industry.

Andrew Levy Employment Development Corporation labour analyst Andrew Levy spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive boost job creation.

Andrew Levy Employment labour analyst Andrew Levy talks to Business Day TV about the Statistics SA data

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

