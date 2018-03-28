SA projected to harvest more than 12-million tonnes of maize in 2018

Farmers will likely harvest 12.42-million tonnes of maize in 2018, which is nearly 2% higher than the last estimate, released in February.

Still, the maize harvest will be 26% smaller than the 2017 crop, which was the highest ever produced in SA at 16.82-million tonnes, the crop estimates committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grain prices have been relatively stable of late, after falling sharply in 2017 as a result of the bumper harvest and a stronger rand.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago noted on Wednesday that the monetary policy committee no longer considered food inflation a major risk to the inflation outlook. Food inflation moderated to an annual rate of 4% in February‚ from 4.6% in January‚ reflecting lower grain prices.

Free State, Mpumalanga and North West are expected to produce 81% of the 2018 crop.

The area planted with maize was increased by 16,150ha to 2.319-million hectares.

Production for sunflower seed is estimated to be 749,205 tonnes, which is 2.42% higher than the February estimate, while that of soybeans is estimated to be 1.395-million tonnes, which is 1.46% higher than the last estimate.