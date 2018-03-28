Economy

SA projected to harvest more than 12-million tonnes of maize in 2018

28 March 2018 - 17:48 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Farmers will likely harvest 12.42-million tonnes of maize in 2018, which is nearly 2% higher than the last estimate, released in February.

Still, the maize harvest will be 26% smaller than the 2017 crop, which was the highest ever produced in SA at 16.82-million tonnes, the crop estimates committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grain prices have been relatively stable of late, after falling sharply in 2017 as a result of the bumper harvest and a stronger rand.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago noted on Wednesday that the monetary policy committee no longer considered food inflation a major risk to the inflation outlook. Food inflation moderated to an annual rate of 4% in February‚ from 4.6% in January‚ reflecting lower grain prices.

Free State, Mpumalanga and North West are expected to produce 81% of the 2018 crop.

The area planted with maize was increased by 16,150ha to 2.319-million hectares.

Production for sunflower seed is estimated to be 749,205 tonnes, which is 2.42% higher than the February estimate, while that of soybeans is estimated to be 1.395-million tonnes, which is 1.46% higher than the last estimate.

Pests and disease have destroyed a third of Mozambique’s crops

More than 41,000ha of crops have been affected by pests, with more than 3,000ha of maize lost, and coconut and banana production also suffering
World
14 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Broad-based support helps black farmers deliver more

The development discussions should strive to support and boost such grassroots efforts
Opinion
13 days ago

We must take Ramaphosa at his word, says Land Bank boss

In an interview with Business Day, Land Bank CEO Tshokolo Nchocho says government land that is not in productive use must be released quickly
National
6 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.