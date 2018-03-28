Reserve Bank cuts repo rate for second time in five years

The Reserve Bank delivered on South Africans’ hope for a cut in interest rates on Wednesday, announcing a reduction of 25 basis points in the repo rate to 6.5%.

The rate cut offers some relief to consumers, who will have to contend with an increase in the VAT rate to 15% from 14% on April 1 and an expected petrol price increase of about 63c a litre, including the fuel levy and Road Accident Fund increases announced in the budget in February.

The rand was about 5c after the announcement, trading at R11.74/$ at 3.15pm from about R11.69 before.

The cut was neither a surprise nor a foregone conclusion, with Investec’s Annabel Bishop putting the odds at 50-50, and saying the market was pricing in a 40% chance of the cut.

Economic growth that came in better than expected in the fourth quarter, and Moody’s decision to leave SA’s credit rating one notch above junk and improve its outlook to stable, were among the factors in favour of a cut.

“The domestic growth outlook is more positive but still challenging,” Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

“Growth in the fourth quarter surprised significantly to the upside, and there are signs of increased business confidence.”

The Bank’s monetary policy committee last cut rates at its July 2017 meeting, which was the first cut in five years and took the repo rate to 6.75%.

That cut came as a surprise, and led to hope that it marked the start of an easing cycle, but an expected cut in September did not materialise.

Wednesday’s cut is not generally seen as a sign of further cuts to come.

The Bank’s three-day meeting was held from Monday to Wednesday this time, instead of the usual Tuesday to Thursday, due to the Easter holiday weekend.

First National Bank chief economist Mamello Matikinca said before the meeting that any cut was unlikely to be a unanimous decision, as data in the latest Quarterly Bulletin raised concern about a potential wage price spiral that would concern the policy hawks on the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Inflation

Another concern is the effect of the April 1 VAT increase on inflation. Kganyago referred to this on Wednesday, saying: “While the increase in the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 15% places temporary upside pressure on inflation, this is mitigated by the stronger exchange rate, which has contributed to the changing inflation risk profile.”

Inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) has been comfortably within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band for the better part of a year, and slowed more than expected in February — coming in at 4%, from 4.4% in January and against forecasts for 4.2%.