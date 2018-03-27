Economy

SA steel production slipped 0.9% year on year in February

27 March 2018 - 14:41 Dominic Preuss
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG
South African steel production fell 0.9% year on year in February to 491,000 tonnes, after an 8.1% jump in January to 577,000 tonnes, according to the World Steel Association.

Steel production rose 2.6% in 2017 to an estimated 6.301-million tonnes after falling by 4.2% in 2016. The steel sector remains under threat due to global over-capacity, keeping steel prices remain low.

In addition, the announcement of a 10% tariff on imports of steel into the US has thrown the global industry into turmoil as some countries are exempt and some not. The Department of Trade and Industry has applied for exemption from the tariff as steel imports from SA are only 330,000 tonnes, less than 1% of total US imports, and 0.3% of total US steel demand of 107-million tonnes.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has noted that some of the tariff lines are covered under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) and the application of duties will erode the benefits under these preferential arrangements.

He emphasised that SA does not a pose a threat to US national security or the US steel industry, but is rather a source of strategic primary and secondary products used in further value-added manufacturing in the US, contributing to job creation in both countries.

