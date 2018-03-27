Reality check from S&P Global: SA still growing too slowly for an upgrade from junk

Rating agency S&P Global now expects SA’s economy to grow by 2% in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019 — but says growth needs to be substantially higher to push the country’s rating up.

Speaking at S&P’s annual credit conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, S&P Global’s sovereign analyst for SA, Gardner Rusike, said SA’s growth and fiscal dynamics had improved since the political transition but there was still a long way to go.

His comments were a reality check after Moody’s on Friday night confirmed SA’s investment-grade rating and lifted the outlook from negative to stable.

S&P downgraded SA’s foreign currency rating to subinvestment grade (junk) in April 2017, and in November also junked the local currency rating but put both on stable outlooks.

Since the Moody’s decision some economists have asked whether S&P would have downgraded in November had it known what it knows now, but the clear message from Rusike on Tuesday was that it still would have, although the improvements in growth and fiscal dynamics since the political transition provided support for S&P’s stable outlook.

The new growth forecasts compare with S&P's November forecasts for growth of 1% for 2018 and 1.7% for 2019.

S&P last year flagged the infighting in the ANC as a concern for policy implementation and growth.

"Political change has helped to reduce, if not eliminate, the uncertainty," Rusike said on Tuesday.

"But the political transition on its own does not necessarily lead to rating change — it is what is done after the transition that can change the outlook on the economy.

"We are now in probably a good situation that supports our stable outlook but not anywhere near going upward as far as the rating is concerned," Rusike said.

"If growth is much higher than what we have projected, that could have upside to the rating but it needs to be substantially higher."

He said the February 2018 budget had much better fiscal targets than the October 2017 medium-term budget but the debt trajectory was not much improved compared with the February 2017 budget.

Rusike also said that although SA’s per capita wealth level had improved, thanks to upwardly revised growth and the stronger exchange rate, it was still way below the levels of SA’s peers.

"We are now on a good path but the measures in February don’t yet provide debt stabilisation in the near term. But they are good improvements and we are happy with them, so that reduces downside pressures," he said.

S&P also cautioned that even though Eskom’s board was overhauled in January, the state-owned enterprise’s liquidity issues had yet to be resolved.

S&P downgraded Eskom by a further notch on February 28, taking it even deeper into junk territory.

S&P corporate ratings director Omega Collocott said on Tuesday that despite the positive noises in President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address and the February budget, “there was no cogent and timely plan to resolve Eskom’s liquidity issues”.

“The budget didn’t reveal a plan,” she said.