WATCH: The upside to SA being like Brazil

23 March 2018 - 08:40 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
A couple of years ago, parallels were being drawn between SA and fellow Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) member Brazil, but for all the wrong reasons, such as a sluggish economy, political instability and corruption running rife.

Today the two countries are similar because corruption scandals in the political arena have led to political transformation and possible economic reform.

UBS Wealth Management’s head of emerging markets asset allocation, Michael Bolliger, spoke to Business Day TV about the two countries and what could lie ahead for SA.

