Economy

Retail sales grew far less in January than economists predicted

22 March 2018 - 14:02 Sunita Menon
Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales at the Rosebank Mall. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Retail sales growth in January came to 3.1% from the same month in 2016 — half the economists’ consensus of 6.2%.

In current prices, retail sales fell to R78bn in January from R117.5bn in December, Statistics SA reported on Thursday.

Retail sales in January tend to drop sharply from the annual Christmas shopping peak.

Statistics SA uses prices adjusted to 2015 to strip inflation out of the growth figure. At constant 2015 prices, January’s total retail sales came to R69.9bn, a growth of 3.1% from R67.8bn in January 2016.

In December, retail sales showed annual growth of 5.1% to R106bn in constant prices from R100.8bn in December 2016.

The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending, which drives growth in the economy.

The highest annual growth rates for January were recorded for all household furniture, appliances and equipment at 9.2%, followed by retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods at 6.5%, and all ‘other’ retailers at 5.8%.

The main contributors to the 3.1% increase were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which contributed 1.1 percentage points; all ‘other’ retailers, which contributed 0.7 of a percentage point; and general dealers, which contributed 0.5 of a percentage point.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased 1.6% month on month in January. This followed month-on-month changes of -3.3% in December 2017 and 4% in November 2017.

