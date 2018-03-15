Economy

News Leader

WATCH: SA's businesses are more optimistic, but remain on guard

15 March 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Business confidence in SA is on the up. The RMB-Bureau for Economic Research (BER) business confidence index rose 11 points to 45 in the first quarter.

The improvement puts confidence levels at a three-year high, but it remains in contractionary territory, below the neutral score of 50.

The improvement has been attributed to recent political developments, as well as the hope that this will boost activity levels in future.

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux spoke to Business Day TV about what the data means.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

