WATCH: Nene and his team woo investors

15 March 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is in London with South African labour and business delegates to woo investors and ratings agencies on the international roadshow that takes place each year after the medium-term and national budgets.

Business Unity SA (Busa), which is part of the delegation, is optimistic about the country’s economic prospects following meetings with investors and ratings agencies.

Busa president Jabu Mabuza talks to Business Day TV about the investors and how the South African delegation has been received.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.