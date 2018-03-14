News Leader
WATCH: What a minor rebound in manufacturing means
14 March 2018 - 08:58
SA’s manufacturing output rose 2.5% year on year in January after expanding by a revised 1.8% in December. However, factory production on a month-on-month basis was down 1.6% and rose 1.8% in the three months to January compared with the previous three months.
What are manufacturers making of the data that shows manufacturing investments are on the rise and minor signs of a rebound in the sector?
Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel spoke to Business Day TV about the data and analysed it from the manufacturers’ perspective.
Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel gives Business Day TV the manufacturers’ take on recent data
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.