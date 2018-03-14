Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What a minor rebound in manufacturing means

14 March 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel
Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel

SA’s manufacturing output rose 2.5% year on year in January after expanding by a revised 1.8% in December. However, factory production on a month-on-month basis was down 1.6% and rose 1.8% in the three months to January compared with the previous three months.

What are manufacturers making of the data that shows manufacturing investments are on the rise and minor signs of a rebound in the sector?

Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel spoke to Business Day TV about the data and analysed it from the manufacturers’ perspective.

Sappi Southern Africa CEO Alex Thiel gives Business Day TV the manufacturers’ take on recent data

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Manufacturers can reprise Dunkirk by delivering army of young artisans

Unless rectified, the enormous skills gap means the reindustrialisation Ramaphosa advocates will be stillborn, write Phillip van Niekerk and ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Manufacturers expect a strong first quarter

Companies surveyed by the Manufacturing Circle expected a further increase in the first quarter of 2018
Economy
8 hours ago

JSE closes lower as retailers and miners suffer while banks gain

The JSE closed 0.19% lower at 59,084.50 points and the top 40 lost 0.13%; the property index rose 0.99%, banks 0.77% and financials 0.5%
Markets
19 hours ago

VW takes on Tesla in push for electric cars

The German manufacturer plans to produce as many as 3-million electric cars a year by 2025
Companies
7 hours ago

Factory output surges on higher consumption of food and drinks

Production was also supported by the continued pick-up in global economic activity and trade, Investec says
Economy
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ratings agencies are happy with SA, says Nene
Economy
2.
Land expropriation will be handled ‘responsibly’, ...
Economy
3.
Factory output surges on higher consumption of ...
Economy
4.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
5.
Manufacturers expect a strong first quarter
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.