Economy

Business confidence improved markedly, but remains in contractionary territory

14 March 2018 - 12:45 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African executives have become a lot less pessimistic recently.

The RMB-Bureau for Economic Research (BER) business confidence index (BCI) released on Wednesday showed an 11-point jump from 34 in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 45 points in the first quarter of 2018.

Although still on the pessimistic side of 50 points, RMB said an increase of such magnitude was rare.

"The widespread rise in the BCI had one common cause: the recent turn for the better in domestic politics. To be sure, in the absence of the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s new president and his subsequent Cabinet reshuffle, among other factors, developments around business activity (and profitability) would not have justified the large 11-point jump in the BCI."

The survey covered a total of 1,700 senior executives spanning five sectors and sentiment improved across the board.

New motor vehicle trade registered the largest jump, with an increase of 20 points to 52 in the first quarter, while manufacturing and retail trade both recorded increases of 13 points each. Sentiment among manufacturers improved to 37, and in the case of retailers, to 42. Building confidence soared by seven points to 41.

By contrast, wholesale confidence climbed by a more modest two points to 53.

Last week, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) also showed that business confidence had gained significantly with the optimism in the country.

The Sacci BCI pulled back slightly by 0.8 index points in February 2018 to 98.9 following on the improved business mood in January 2017, when business confidence hit its highest level in two years, which increased to 99.7 from 96.4 in December 2017. It increased by 3.4 index points compared with the same period a year ago.

Despite the jump, activity remained sub-par across all the sectors surveyed in the first quarter and the index still remains below the neutral 50-level.

"The first quarter’s jump in the RMB/BER BCI mainly reflects a ‘recalibration’ following the improved political situation in SA rather than a marked improvement in the underlying business landscape."

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said last week that the rise in business confidence had improved the economic outlook.

Ratings agencies are happy with SA, says Nene

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says SA is telling a "credible" economic story
Economy
13 hours ago

Manufacturers expect a strong first quarter

Companies surveyed by the Manufacturing Circle expected a further increase in the first quarter of 2018
Economy
13 hours ago

Investment tracker points to optimism

This was mainly driven by manufacturers investing in property amid higher spending on salaries and wages.
Economy
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists expect rebound in mining and manufacturing

China’s economic expansion and dollar uncertainty cloud outlook for commodity prices, a key factor for the performance of these sectors, writes ...
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ratings agencies are happy with SA, says Nene
Economy
2.
Land expropriation will be handled ‘responsibly’, ...
Economy
3.
Business confidence improved markedly, but ...
Economy
4.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
5.
Factory output surges on higher consumption of ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.