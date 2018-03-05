ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Signs of recovery in SA expected
Consensus expectation is for real GDP growth at 1% for the year, writes Claire Bisseker
SA’s real economic growth rate for 2017 will be released this week along with the latest business confidence readings and an update to the Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI). All are expected to signal that the country’s economy is poised for a recovery.
The consensus expectation is for real GDP growth to have averaged about 1.0% for the year as a whole.
This would represent an improvement on the dismal 0.3% GDP growth achieved in 2016 but would still be exceedingly weak by the country’s historic standards.
First National Bank (FNB) chief economist Mamello Matikinca feels that GDP growth could print as high as 1.1% for 2017, driven by the continued recovery in agriculture and manufacturing, higher commodity prices and a surge in retail sales towards the end of the year.
She expects GDP to have increased by 2.1% year on year in the fourth quarter and more than 3% quarter on quarter.
The mining sector is likely to have made a significant contribution to fourth-quarter growth on firming commodity prices and a weak rand, and falling inflation should have boosted household consumption in the run-up to the Christmas period.
In the third quarter, the economy grew by 2% quarter on quarter, demonstrating a resilience that suggested it was in better shape than most economists thought.
The Treasury is forecasting growth to rise to 1.5% in 2018 on political and policy certainty, renewed confidence and rising private fixed investment.
A stronger rand coupled with falling inflation should also boost consumer spending.
It noted in the 2018 Budget Review that there was a "renewed sense of optimism" pervading the country.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index, for instance, reached 99.7 index points in January — its highest level since October 2015.
"Apart from a more improved and positive business mood, there are indications from various short-term economic and market indicators that the pace and direction of change reflects a more upbeat business climate," the chamber noted in a statement at the time.
There was an expectation that SA’s new political leadership would lead to more pragmatic and predictable business and economic policy options, it added.
The chamber’s business confidence index for February will be released on Wednesday and is likely to have continued its upward trend.
In its best-case growth scenario, the Treasury forecasts that if the government is able to institute robust structural reforms and further bolster confidence and investment, then real GDP growth could top 2% in 2018. This assumes the global economy continues to play ball.
The Treasury further estimates that if the government can finalise administrative and policy reforms, including the implementation of more supportive mining policies and lower telecommunications costs, then the country’s maximum potential growth rate could be raised from 1.5% now to more than 3.5% over the coming decade.
An improvement in confidence alone could add as much as 0.5% to SA’s potential growth rate, it estimates.
On Monday the whole-economy Standard Bank PMI for February will be released. It increased to 49 index points in January from 48.4 in December but this masked the sixth straight month of contraction in private sector activity, as output, new orders and exports continued to decline.
Economists are hoping for a stronger pick-up in February after the Absa manufacturing PMI, released last week, edged above the neutral 50-point mark for the first time since May 2017.
It rose to 50.8 index points in February, up from 49.9 in January, which bodes well for the continued recovery in manufacturing.
Higher private investment should follow.
January mining output data will be released on Thursday. The December mining figures were essentially flat, growing by just 0.1% year on year.
Matikinca thinks a meaningful bounce-back in January is unlikely given the strengthening of the currency during the month, coupled with several mine stoppages, which would have reduced volumes in production.
Upward support from coal and iron ore production should, however, temper any decline in the overall production figure.
Please sign in or register to comment.