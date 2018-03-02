VAT outcry: Cabinet considers expanding relief

The Cabinet is considering expanding the list of foodstuffs zero-rated for value-added tax (VAT) in a bid to mitigate the effect on poor people of the increase of one percentage point in the rate provided for in the February budget.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said this in briefing reporters on the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

There has been an outcry among trade unions and nongovernmental organisations against the increase in the VAT rate from 14% to 15%.

The hike is due to come into effect on April 1 and expected to raise R22.9bn.

VAT does not apply to 19 basic food items, all of which are zero rated. Mokonyane said a team of ministers led by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene would look into the possible expansion of the list of zero-rated goods. Consultations would be held with civil society.