New taxes could help reverse dip in vehicle sales

Pre-emptive buying ahead of tax and fuel levy increases in April could provide new-vehicle sales with a shot in the arm, say motor industry analysts.

Figures released on Thursday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed that sales in February fell 3.8% from the corresponding month in 2017, from 48,201 to 46,347.

Coming on the tail of January’s dip, it meant the market for the first two months combined was down 6.6%, from 98,587 to 92,124.

Car sales held up relatively well in February, losing only 0.4% from a year earlier.

But light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies, were down 9.6%, while medium commercials fell 13.4% and heavy trucks 18%.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) announced that these numbers reflected continued investment uncertainty in the business sector.

However, recent improvements in leading indicators led it to "anticipate an improved outlook for the economy over the medium term".

WesBank’s Rudolf Mahoney said car sales showed promise. February’s slight drop was the result of car-rental companies reining in orders after a strong 2017. "The Western Cape drought is having an effect on tourism and this is reflected in their orders," said Mahoney.

Private purchases through dealers, however, were up 3% in February from a year earlier.

Credit applications for new cars grew 12% — twice the rate of increased demand for used vehicles. "There’s no doubt this is linked to a better mood in the country" said Mahoney. "Plus there’s an improved rand and inflation outlook."

Mahoney said this impetus should continue in March, particularly if consumers raced to beat significant increases in motoring costs.

The 15% rate of VAT will take effect on April 1, along with higher ad valorem duties on some vehicles and a 51c/litre increase in the fuel levy.

Naamsa said these factors would affect consumers’ disposable income and affect sales. "Hopefully, this will be outweighed by a higher economic growth rate," the manufacturing association said.

New-vehicle exports continued the yo-yo trend that has typified them in recent times.

After strong improvement in January from a year earlier, they fell nearly 6% in February.

For the year so far, they are up 2%.

However, they are likely to remain under pressure for the next couple of months at least, after BMW SA, one of the local industry’s biggest exporters, last week stopped production of the 3-Series, which it has built since 1983.

After a hiatus of a few weeks, the company will start its assembly of the X3 sports utility vehicle in April.

