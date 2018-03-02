Economy

PRE-EMPTIVE BUYING

New taxes could help reverse dip in vehicle sales

02 March 2018 - 05:58 David Furlonger
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Pre-emptive buying ahead of tax and fuel levy increases in April could provide new-vehicle sales with a shot in the arm, say motor industry analysts.

Figures released on Thursday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed that sales in February fell 3.8% from the corresponding month in 2017, from 48,201 to 46,347.

Coming on the tail of January’s dip, it meant the market for the first two months combined was down 6.6%, from 98,587 to 92,124.

Car sales held up relatively well in February, losing only 0.4% from a year earlier.

But light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies, were down 9.6%, while medium commercials fell 13.4% and heavy trucks 18%.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) announced that these numbers reflected continued investment uncertainty in the business sector.

However, recent improvements in leading indicators led it to "anticipate an improved outlook for the economy over the medium term".

WesBank’s Rudolf Mahoney said car sales showed promise. February’s slight drop was the result of car-rental companies reining in orders after a strong 2017. "The Western Cape drought is having an effect on tourism and this is reflected in their orders," said Mahoney.

Private purchases through dealers, however, were up 3% in February from a year earlier.

Credit applications for new cars grew 12% — twice the rate of increased demand for used vehicles. "There’s no doubt this is linked to a better mood in the country" said Mahoney. "Plus there’s an improved rand and inflation outlook."

Mahoney said this impetus should continue in March, particularly if consumers raced to beat significant increases in motoring costs.

The 15% rate of VAT will take effect on April 1, along with higher ad valorem duties on some vehicles and a 51c/litre increase in the fuel levy.

Naamsa said these factors would affect consumers’ disposable income and affect sales. "Hopefully, this will be outweighed by a higher economic growth rate," the manufacturing association said.

New-vehicle exports continued the yo-yo trend that has typified them in recent times.

After strong improvement in January from a year earlier, they fell nearly 6% in February.

For the year so far, they are up 2%.

However, they are likely to remain under pressure for the next couple of months at least, after BMW SA, one of the local industry’s biggest exporters, last week stopped production of the 3-Series, which it has built since 1983.

After a hiatus of a few weeks, the company will start its assembly of the X3 sports utility vehicle in April.

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

Creator of Dyson appliances to expand into electric vehicles

Billionaire vacuum cleaner designer James Dyson plans to open a second research centre
Companies
14 hours ago

New vehicle sales drop nearly 4% in February

New passenger car sales fell just 0.4%, faring better than commercial vehicle segments in the month
Economy
17 hours ago

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi to deepen alliance

The latest initiative intends to move co-operation into product development, with joint teams in each market segment
Companies
15 hours ago

Daimler to buy Europcar’s share in Car2Go, as tie-up with BMW on car-sharing looks likely

A source says the German car makers want to build a joint business that includes car-sharing, ride-hailing, e-vehicle charging and digital parking ...
Companies
18 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA has window to capitalise on lowest borrowing ...
Economy
2.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
3.
After vocal protests against VAT hike, more foods ...
Economy
4.
VAT outcry: Cabinet considers expanding relief
Economy
5.
DA says freezing public sector salary increases ...
Economy

Related Articles

New vehicle sales drop nearly 4% in February
Economy

Rental companies behind sharp drop in January new vehicle sales
Economy

New-vehicle sales fall 8.9% in January — but the year as a whole isn’t looking ...
Economy

Motor industry breathes small sigh of relief as more cars sold in 2017 than ...
Economy

Motor industry confident of full-year, new-vehicle sales improvement
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.