New vehicle sales drop nearly 4% in February

01 March 2018 - 16:32 Andries Mahlangu
READY TO GO: Mercedes-Benz vehicles at East London Harbour awaiting export. File picture: DAILY DISPATCH
New vehicle sales fell for the third consecutive month in February, but the quantum of the drop was relatively smaller than in previous months, suggesting that the bottom of the downward cycle could be in sight.

Sales of new domestic vehicles dropped by an annual rate of 3.8% to 46,347 units in February, boding ill for companies such as Bidvest and Imperial, which have exposure to car dealership businesses.

New passenger car sales declined just 0.4% to 31,200 units, faring better than the commercial vehicle segments, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) said in a statement on Thursday.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles — bakkies and mini-buses — declined 9.6% to 13,212. Medium commercial vehicles dropped 13.4% to 574 units and heavy trucks and buses 14.6% to 1,361.

Overall, of the total sales of 46,347 vehicles, an estimated 84% represented dealer sales, 9.7% sales to the vehicle rental industry, 3.7% to industry corporate fleets and 2.6% to the government.

Exports fell 5.8% to 27,437 units, although volumes in this sector for the first two months were 2% higher than the matching period in 2017.

New vehicle sales are linked to the performance of the economy, which is expected to fare a little better in 2018 and beyond, spurred by political changes and an improved global growth outlook.

