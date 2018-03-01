Absa PMI enters expansionary territory, at last
The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) has finally breached the 50-point mark, indicating that the sector is set to grow in the coming months.
The seasonally adjusted PMI rose by 0.9 points to 50.8 index points in February after a meaningful rise to 49.9 in January.
The index is compiled by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research and gauges manufacturing activity. A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector. Notably, it is the first time the index has risen above 50 since May 2017.
Absa said on Thursday that the average for the first two months of 2018 was slightly above 50, which bodes well for the manufacturing sector.
The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time rose to the highest level since 2001, surging to 79.1 points after solid increases in December and January. The index is now almost 30 points above November’s level.
"The sustained rise in optimism is likely supported by continued positive global growth prospects. More important, the outlook for the local economy has also improved over recent months," said Absa.
The increase in the headline index was driven by vast improvements in the business activity and new sales orders indices, which together account for more than half of the PMI’s weight. The new sales orders index rose by 2.3 points to reach 52.7, while the business activity index rose to 54.1 from 52.0 in January.
Trading Economics forecast the PMI to increase to 50.1 index points while Investec expected a boost to 50.5 index points.
"The reported improvement in demand conditions in January should be valid in February as well in the wake of diminishing political uncertainty and a favourable global demand backdrop," said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.
This comes after Statistics SA data in February showed that total manufacturing production in 2017 decreased by 0.5% compared with 2016 while seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the third quarter of 2017.
On Monday, however, the Standard Bank PMI is expected to remain in contractionary territory for a sixth consecutive month, indicating that the health of the South African private sector is still strained.
Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole said he expected a continued uptick on improved economic optimism in the coming months following the improved domestic political backdrop.
Importantly, since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president in December, business confidence and sentiment have increased to their highest levels since 2016.
