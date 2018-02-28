Economy

SA records high trade deficit in January despite low-growth environment

28 February 2018 - 17:10 Sunita Menon
Durban is one of several ports in SA that will be used for the import of grain including maize. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
SA recorded a surprisingly high trade deficit in January, according to data released by South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday. The country’s imports for the month outstripped exports by R27.66bn.

In the same month in 2017, SA recorded a trade deficit of R11.28bn. Deficits are common in January as imports increase following the seasonal decline in the month of December.

The January 2018 deficit was attributable to exports of R80.51bn and imports of R108.17bn.

Exports decreased from December 2017 to January 2018 by R23.52bn (22.6%) while imports increased by R19.45bn (21.9%).

The Bloomberg consensus forecast was for a deficit of R1.71bn, while Investec expected one of R4.5bn.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the deficit was expected to be smaller than in recent years as relatively modest economic growth should have restricted imports of consumption and capital goods.

December 2017’s trade surplus was revised downwards by R0.41bn from the previous month’s preliminary figure of R15.72bn.

Openness to trade makes SA vulnerable to global shifts

Effects of globalisation and domestic policies mean the nation falls short of prosperous ideal, writes John Stuart
Opinion
12 hours ago

MARK BARNES: Eliminate income tax, adjust VAT and watch spending rise

There has been almost universal condemnation of the decision to increase VAT, and some of that may be due
Opinion
1 day ago

Hulamin boosted by its rolled products

Comparable earnings are up 33% on a strong operational performance
Companies
2 days ago

