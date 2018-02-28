SA records high trade deficit in January despite low-growth environment

SA recorded a surprisingly high trade deficit in January, according to data released by South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday. The country’s imports for the month outstripped exports by R27.66bn.

In the same month in 2017, SA recorded a trade deficit of R11.28bn. Deficits are common in January as imports increase following the seasonal decline in the month of December.

The January 2018 deficit was attributable to exports of R80.51bn and imports of R108.17bn.

Exports decreased from December 2017 to January 2018 by R23.52bn (22.6%) while imports increased by R19.45bn (21.9%).

The Bloomberg consensus forecast was for a deficit of R1.71bn, while Investec expected one of R4.5bn.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the deficit was expected to be smaller than in recent years as relatively modest economic growth should have restricted imports of consumption and capital goods.

December 2017’s trade surplus was revised downwards by R0.41bn from the previous month’s preliminary figure of R15.72bn.