Private sector credit growth off to a slow start

28 February 2018
Private sector credit growth moderated to an annualised 5.54% in January, suggesting some slack in the underlying economy, Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.

NKC economists have previously said dismal credit growth will continue for some time in 2018, due to the high cost of credit, stricter lending criteria and generally high levels of indebtedness among consumers.

Private sector credit extension (PSCE) grew at an annual rate of 6.72% to R3.5-trillion in December‚ from 6.48% in November.

M3 money supply growth, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, slowed to 5.83% year on year, from 6.42% in December.

Historical data provided on the Reserve Bank’s website showed annual private sector credit extension growth tumbled sharply from 10.17% in December 2015 to a nadir of 4.6% in November 2016, from which it has staged a rocky recovery.

