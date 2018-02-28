BMI Research makes dramatic volte-face on rand’s prospects

BMI, which is a sister company of the credit ratings agency in the Fitch group, said the rand could reach R8/$ within the next two years.

"Despite our still-muted outlook for the wider South African economy, we recognise that it tells an attractive story for foreign investors. President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has made short work of the low-hanging fruit among the reforms investors are looking for from the new administration, including tabling a more conservative budget than his predecessor Jacob Zuma and replacing the board at Eskom.

"Expectations of this trend continuing over the coming months will see investors look favourably on SA as a destination for capital compared with those emerging markets they see as lagging behind in the race to reform, such as Brazil and Turkey.

"The rand looks particularly attractive against the Turkish lira, which has failed to enjoy any meaningful rally on the back of dollar weakness and positive sentiment towards emerging markets.

"This story is all the more encouraging for the rand in real effective exchange rate terms, where it appears as or more competitive than the rest of the BRICs group," BMI said.