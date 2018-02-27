Economy

Maize harvest forecast to drop 27% in 2018

27 February 2018 - 17:08 Andries Mahlangu
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Farmers are likely to harvest a smaller maize crop in 2018, thanks to lower grain prices that came as a result of a bumper harvest in 2017.

In its first production estimate report for 2018, the crop estimates committee said on Tuesday that producers would harvest about 12.2-million tonnes of maize in 2018, which represents a 27% decrease from the season just passed.

The area planted with maize also dropped 12.4% to 2.3-million hectares, according to preliminary estimates.

In 2017, farmers harvested a record 16.8-million tonnes, an outcome that helped drive food prices significantly lower, helped by a much stronger rand.

Food inflation moderated to an annual rate of 4.6% in January, from 4.9% in the December, reflecting lower grain prices.

The production estimate for sunflower is likely to drop 16.3% to 731,505 tonnes, while that of soybean will increase 4.5% to 1.37-million tonnes.

Meanwhile, the expected commercial production of wheat for 2017 was finalised at 1.5-million tonnes, which was 3.34% more than the previous estimate.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Recent rainfall good news for maize and food security

SA started the 2017-18 season on a bad footing, but summer crop conditions have improved
Opinion
12 days ago

Poor maize crop expected due to erratic rainfall and fall armyworm

According to a special alert issued by the World Food Programme, SA has reported a 22% decline in area planted this season
National
18 days ago

Southern Africa may face food deficits due to armyworm and poor rains

The effects of drought and delayed rains are being exacerbated by the ravages of the crop-eating pest, says FAO
World
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher ...
Economy
2.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight falls on PPI and ...
Economy
4.
Fitch doubts government’s ability to tighten its ...
Economy
5.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy

Related Articles

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Recent rainfall good news for maize and food security
Opinion / Columnists

Poor maize crop expected due to erratic rainfall and fall armyworm
National

Southern Africa may face food deficits due to armyworm and poor rains
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.