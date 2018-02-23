SA to top list of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest borrowers in 2018

SA will be sub-Saharan Africa’s largest borrower in 2018, according to credit rating agency S&P.

SA will borrow $18.7bn, up 7.8% from 2017, the ratings agency forecast in note e-mailed on Friday morning.

With a weaker fiscal trajectory in SA, borrowing in sub-Saharan Africa is set to rise to $57bn in 2018 — a 7.4% increase in long-term commercial debt issuance compared with 2017.

"This rise mainly reflects higher planned issuance from historically large borrowers, SA and Angola. Gross borrowing needs have increased in SA due to a weak fiscal trajectory, and in Angola, partially due to large amortization payments due in 2018," said S&P.

Importantly, BB rated — commonly called junk status — debt will rise to about 49%, all of which is SA’s debt.

SA is the only sub-Saharan Africa sovereign rated in this category. S&P downgraded SA’s long-term local currency to subinvestment grade with a stable outlook in November.

"We project that SA will be the largest borrower with the highest commercial debt stock in Sub-Saharan Africa."

SA, Angola and Nigeria — the largest economies in the region — are set to issue the bulk of government commercial debt at $41bn, or 72% of total debt.

In 2018, 43%, or $24bn, of gross borrowing in Sub-Saharan Africa will be used to refinance maturing long-term debt compared with 33% or $17bn in 2017.

Estimated net new borrowing is expected at $33bn.

Rated sub-Saharan African sovereigns’ commercial debt stock is expected to reach $392bn by the end of 2018 while the total debt stock will reach $514bn.