We have put the brake on runaway debt, says Gigaba

New tax measures, including a one percentage point rise in the VAT rate, will bring in R36bn more in revenue this year.

Noninterest expenditure in 2018-19 is forecast at R1.332-trillion and is expected to grow by an average of 1.8% over the next three years in real terms.

Provinces and municipalities will be particularly hard hit by the spending cuts. Of the R85.7bn cut in government expenditure, R53.4bn will be cut from national government budgets, particularly large programmes and transfers to public entities — R30bn — while the conditional infrastructure grants of provincial and local government will be slashed by R28bn.

Reductions to the allocations to provinces and municipalities over the next three years amount to 1% of provincial allocations and 3.5% of local government allocations.

Funding for free higher education and training for poor students will amount to R12.4bn in 2018-19, R20.3bn in 2019-20 and R24.3bn in 2020-21. This is in addition to the R10bn provisional allocation made in the 2017 budget.

Debt service costs are expected to grow 9.4% between 2017-18 and 2020-21, costing R180bn in 2018-19. Noninterest budget expenditure is expected to be stable at 26.6% of GDP.

The consolidated budget deficit is projected to improve from the estimated 4.3% in 2017-18 to 3.6% in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and to 3.5% in 2020-21.

This compares with the projections in the medium-term budget policy statement of 4.3% for 2017-18 and 3.9% for each of the next three years.

A further sign of improved debt consolidation is that the ratio of gross debt to GDP is projected to be 53.3% in 2017-18, rising to 55.1% in 2018-19, 55.3% in 2019-20 and 56% in 2020-21 compared with the medium-term budget policy statement forecasts of 57% in 2018-19, 58.2% in 2019-20, 59.7% in 2020-21 and 60.8% in 2021-22.

Gigaba spoke of a new sense of "optimism, purpose and resolve" due not only to the vision outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address but also to the positive prospects for economic growth and more robust consumer and investor confidence.

The economic outlook has improved since October and the Treasury is now projecting growth of 1% for 2017, 1.5% in 2018, 1.8% in 2019 and 2.1% in 2020. This compares with the October forecasts of 0.7%, 1.1%, 1.5% and 1.9% respectively.

To cater for unexpected demands on the fiscus, the contingency reserve has been increased to R26bn over the next three years — R8bn in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 and R10bn in 2020-21.

The Budget Review noted that the main risks to the fiscal outlook "are uncertainty to the growth forecast, contingent liabilities of state-owned companies and the public service compensation budget".

Most important among the tax measures announced is the one percentage point rise in the VAT rate from April 1, raising R22.9bn more for the fiscus.

Higher-income earners earning more than R410,461 a year will be taking home less pay as no relief has been made for fiscal drag. Those earning below this amount will not be fully compensated for inflation either, though they will get some relief. The provisions on fiscal drag will generate R6.8bn more in tax revenue.

The gross tax revenue projected for 2018-19 amounts to R1.345-trillion.

An increase of 52c/l for fuel is proposed — 22c/l more in the general fuel levy and 30c/l more in the Road Accident Fund levy.

A R700m adjustment has been made to the medical tax credit.

