WATCH: Budget key to SA’s rating future

22 February 2018 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS

The 2018 budget has been tabled, is it enough to save South Africa from further credit rating downgrades?

One of the key questions pre and post the budget announcement was whether the minister had said enough to appease the ratings agencies and where does S&P sit with its assessment of what was delivered today?

Ravi Bhatia, Director of Sovereign and International public finance ratings at S&P Global spoke to Business Day TV's Stephen Gunnion and Alishia Seckam on the line from London for S&P's reading of today's budget.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.