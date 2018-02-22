Economy

ASSET ALLOCATION

Treasury to raise offshore investment thresholds, with an eye on Africa

22 February 2018 - 05:57 Linda Ensor
An additional allowance is available to all institutional investors for investment in Africa, and this is increased from 5% to 10%. Picture: ISTOCK
The Treasury is to increase the prudential limits on offshore investments for funds managed by institutional investors by five percentage points for all categories, including the allowance for investments in Africa.

The limits for collective investment schemes, investment managers and long-term insurers will rise from 35% to 40% and for nonlinked long-term insurers and retirement funds from 25% to 30%.

An additional allowance is available to all institutional investors for investment in Africa, and this is increased from 5% to 10%.

Treasury chief director for financial markets and stability Roy Havemann said that the last significant increase in the allowance for foreign investment by domestic funds was in 2010. Limits are usually increased during times of rand strength and heightened business confidence.

Havemann said most institutional investors had not yet reached the current limit, so the Treasury did not fear large outflows as a result of the increase in the limits, given the large inflows into the JSE at present.

"Diversification allows savers to benefit from investing in a wider range of asset classes as well as jurisdictions that might be yielding higher returns, while at the same time minimising the risk of capital loss from failures in a single asset class or jurisdiction," Havemann said.

"Moreover, strict limits on institutional investors may lead to distortions in investment allocations, particularly in view of the large number of inward listings and rand hedge stocks. Recent buoyant conditions in South African financial markets allow some room to raise the allocation, while balancing the need to ensure that vulnerable pensioners are not overexposed to volatile global markets."

The limit for holding companies has also been increased. Transfers to holding entities will be increased from R2bn to R3bn for listed and from R1bn to R2bn for unlisted companies, both subject to Reserve Bank reporting requirements. The aim is to facilitate direct investment by SA’s companies in Africa.

Havemann said the holding company regime had been a "success". Since its 2013 inception, 45 holding companies had been registered by the Reserve Bank. Of these, 26 are listed while 19 are unlisted. The Treasury will release a paper later this year on a proposed policy framework for the review and approval of complex cross-border transactions. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the Carbon Tax Bill should come into law from January 2019.

