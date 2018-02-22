Economy

LACK OF GROWTH

South Africa to remain in costly debt trap

22 February 2018 - 05:53 Sunita Menon
Growing pains: Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said without new tax measures SA would have landed up in a debt trap. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growing pains: Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said without new tax measures SA would have landed up in a debt trap. Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite a more positive budget, SA will remain in a debt trap without meaningful growth.

"SA is currently in a debt trap. We need growth to get out of this trap and that’s not been the case," said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.

While the Treasury has revised the growth forecast up in the medium term, it remains paltry at below 2.5%. Growth is expected to have lifted to 1% in 2017, up from a previously anticipated 0.7%. Over the medium term, GDP growth is expected to increase to 2.1% by 2020.

SA has strayed further away from the goals set out in the National Development Plan, which calls for economic growth of 5.4% per year and a 6% decrease in unemployment by 2030.

The consolidated deficit is expected to narrow from 4.3% of GDP in 2017-18 to 3.5% of GDP in 2020-21. The Treasury added confidently that the main budget primary deficit would close over the medium term, helping to stabilise the gross debt to GDP ratio to 56.2% of GDP in 2022-23. Despite being lower than previously anticipated, it is still a huge jump from 27.8% in 2008.

"The increased investor and business confidence needs to keep gaining momentum. The worry is that it fizzles out by 2019," says Schultz.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba admitted that tough decisions had to be taken after the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017 painted a bleak picture.

New tax measures are expected to raise an additional R36bn in tax revenue.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said: "If we didn’t take these decisions, we would have accelerated to a fiscal cliff and landed up in a debt trap. Investments would have run away from this country and it would have become more costly to service this debt."

The budget statement marked a return to fiscal consolidation after criticism from credit-ratings agencies after the medium-term policy statement. The abandonment of fiscal consolidation as a key policy anchor led to the downgrade to sub-investment level by S&P Global and to Moody’s Investors Service putting SA on credit watch.

According to Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne, the budget suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa is putting a renewed emphasis on narrowing the fiscal deficit.

He said while growth may be stronger, the deficit was expec-ted to widen rather than narrow at the end of the Treasury’s forecast period.

"We don’t think that the long-term deficit will be meaningfully reduced without much faster growth," he said.

Gigaba explained that the government’s fiscal interventions also demand greater efficiency in the use of funds across the public sector. The government recognised the need to shift spending away from consumption towards higher investment, he said.

The expenditure ceiling has been revised down marginally from what was presented in October 2017.

However, the small revisions are underpinned by large reductions and re-allocations.

"In addition, all national and provincial departments were required to reduce their spending on administration. The reductions exclude compensation of employees, which is already subject to a ceiling," the Treasury said.

Sin taxes to bring in more than R3bn — including new sugar tax

Beer drinkers will be hardest hit — but drinkers of traditional African beer are given a reprieve
National
17 hours ago

Government may sell some of its properties to recapitalise state-owned companies, such as SAA

Capital structure of state entities to be overhauled but financial support ‘will be deficit neutral’
Companies
18 hours ago

Gigaba wants municipalities and provinces to earn their own money

The finance minister has announced big drops in provincial and local government budgets
Economy
18 hours ago

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'

Cosatu doesn't like the VAT increase, PwC says it's the right approach; the DA says the budget is a smack in the face, the ANC calls it a balancing ...
National
18 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
2.
The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget
Economy
3.
Tax burden has become much heavier overall
Economy
4.
We have put the brake on runaway debt, says Gigaba
Economy
5.
Approval of Gigaba's bold budget tempered by VAT ...
Economy

Related Articles

Sin taxes to bring in more than R3bn — including new sugar tax
National

Government may sell some of its properties to recapitalise state-owned ...
Companies

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'
National

Gigaba wants municipalities and provinces to earn their own money
Economy

Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in relief, Malusi Gigaba says in ...
National

Gigaba supports women and young entrepreneurs
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.