South Africa to remain in costly debt trap

"The increased investor and business confidence needs to keep gaining momentum. The worry is that it fizzles out by 2019," says Schultz.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba admitted that tough decisions had to be taken after the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017 painted a bleak picture.

New tax measures are expected to raise an additional R36bn in tax revenue.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said: "If we didn’t take these decisions, we would have accelerated to a fiscal cliff and landed up in a debt trap. Investments would have run away from this country and it would have become more costly to service this debt."

The budget statement marked a return to fiscal consolidation after criticism from credit-ratings agencies after the medium-term policy statement. The abandonment of fiscal consolidation as a key policy anchor led to the downgrade to sub-investment level by S&P Global and to Moody’s Investors Service putting SA on credit watch.

According to Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne, the budget suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa is putting a renewed emphasis on narrowing the fiscal deficit.

He said while growth may be stronger, the deficit was expec-ted to widen rather than narrow at the end of the Treasury’s forecast period.

"We don’t think that the long-term deficit will be meaningfully reduced without much faster growth," he said.

Gigaba explained that the government’s fiscal interventions also demand greater efficiency in the use of funds across the public sector. The government recognised the need to shift spending away from consumption towards higher investment, he said.

The expenditure ceiling has been revised down marginally from what was presented in October 2017.

However, the small revisions are underpinned by large reductions and re-allocations.

"In addition, all national and provincial departments were required to reduce their spending on administration. The reductions exclude compensation of employees, which is already subject to a ceiling," the Treasury said.