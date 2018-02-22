LACK OF GROWTH
South Africa to remain in costly debt trap
Despite a more positive budget, SA will remain in a debt trap without meaningful growth.
"SA is currently in a debt trap. We need growth to get out of this trap and that’s not been the case," said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.
While the Treasury has revised the growth forecast up in the medium term, it remains paltry at below 2.5%. Growth is expected to have lifted to 1% in 2017, up from a previously anticipated 0.7%. Over the medium term, GDP growth is expected to increase to 2.1% by 2020.
SA has strayed further away from the goals set out in the National Development Plan, which calls for economic growth of 5.4% per year and a 6% decrease in unemployment by 2030.
The consolidated deficit is expected to narrow from 4.3% of GDP in 2017-18 to 3.5% of GDP in 2020-21. The Treasury added confidently that the main budget primary deficit would close over the medium term, helping to stabilise the gross debt to GDP ratio to 56.2% of GDP in 2022-23. Despite being lower than previously anticipated, it is still a huge jump from 27.8% in 2008.
"The increased investor and business confidence needs to keep gaining momentum. The worry is that it fizzles out by 2019," says Schultz.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba admitted that tough decisions had to be taken after the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017 painted a bleak picture.
New tax measures are expected to raise an additional R36bn in tax revenue.
Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said: "If we didn’t take these decisions, we would have accelerated to a fiscal cliff and landed up in a debt trap. Investments would have run away from this country and it would have become more costly to service this debt."
The budget statement marked a return to fiscal consolidation after criticism from credit-ratings agencies after the medium-term policy statement. The abandonment of fiscal consolidation as a key policy anchor led to the downgrade to sub-investment level by S&P Global and to Moody’s Investors Service putting SA on credit watch.
According to Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne, the budget suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa is putting a renewed emphasis on narrowing the fiscal deficit.
He said while growth may be stronger, the deficit was expec-ted to widen rather than narrow at the end of the Treasury’s forecast period.
"We don’t think that the long-term deficit will be meaningfully reduced without much faster growth," he said.
Gigaba explained that the government’s fiscal interventions also demand greater efficiency in the use of funds across the public sector. The government recognised the need to shift spending away from consumption towards higher investment, he said.
The expenditure ceiling has been revised down marginally from what was presented in October 2017.
However, the small revisions are underpinned by large reductions and re-allocations.
"In addition, all national and provincial departments were required to reduce their spending on administration. The reductions exclude compensation of employees, which is already subject to a ceiling," the Treasury said.
