Economy

TRANSFER REDUCTIONS BUDGET

Provincial and local government allocations fall in Gigaba’s budget

22 February 2018 - 05:57 Khulekani Magubane
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Provincial and local government budgets saw declines of R5.2bn and R3.2bn, respectively, in allocations in Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech.

He said provincial and local governments, which have either underspent or misspent their allocations from national government, would have to rely on their own revenue for more funds and would be given the capacity to generate revenue.

The budget makes cuts to provincial and local government allocations and social infrastructure projects to allow for the financing of the first phase of free higher education and National Health Insurance.

Provincial governments have been hard at work for the past two years trying to prevent their staff numbers from growing to unwieldy numbers, while municipalities continue to grapple with billions in debt, which they owe largely to Eskom and water boards.

Municipal finances have posed a headache for national government, mostly because of councils’ inability to pay creditors for water and electricity, which they provide to residents, and for the manner in which conditional grants for infrastructure have been misspent.

"National government already provides extensive capacity support to municipalities, but over the period ahead we will review the effectiveness of these different support measures and introduce a new instrument designed to assist the turnaround of some of the most troubled municipalities," Gigaba said.

According to the Budget Review the human settlements development grant will be reduced by R7.2bn.

The review says that while this will slow the delivery of new houses and serviced sites, the sector is still expected to build 316,813 houses and upgrade 417,391 sites in informal settlements over the period.

This has not been the first time that Gigaba has painted a bleak picture of municipal finances. He wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete in January about underspending by municipalities.

According to the budget estimates in the medium-term budget framework period ahead, after providing for debt service costs and the contingency reserve, 48% of nationally raised funds are allocated to national government, 43% to provincial government and 9% to local government.

"Planned spending for 2018-19 has been affected by reprioritisation and reductions undertaken since the 2017 medium-term budget policy statement.

"Transfers to provinces are reduced by R5.2bn and transfers to local government are reduced by R3.2bn.

"Reductions focus on infrastructure conditional grants.

"Underspending has stabilised across national and provincial government. In 2016-17, national government expenditure amounted to R716.8bn out of a total adjusted appropriation of R723.1bn. This represents underspending of 0.9%.

"Provincial government underspent its adjusted budget of R525bn for 2016-17 by R4.7bn, compared with R7.3bn in the prior year," the document said.

The estimates said that at municipal level, the trend highlights weaknesses in planning and budgeting. Municipalities spent R24.6bn of their infrastructure grants in 2016-17, down from 89.1% in 2015-16.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

