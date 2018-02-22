Growth, tax seen to plug gap
When Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017, the government was staring at a three-year revenue shortfall of R218.5bn.
This was how much government revenue was forecast to fall short of the estimates in the 2017-18 budget: R50.8bn in 2017-18, R69.3bn in 2018-19 and R89.4bn in 2019-20.
And this was before President Jacob Zuma sprang the surprise announcement that the government would introduce free higher education and training for students from poor households, which the Treasury now estimates will cost R57bn over the next three years.
Speculation over the 2018-19 budget was mainly concerned with how this revenue gap would be filled.
The answer Gigaba provides is a combination of better than expected economic growth, which will boost tax revenues to levels higher than expected, and new tax measures.
The new tax measures, including a one percentage point hike in the VAT rate, will bring in an additional R36bn in 2018-19.
Cuts in expenditure of R85.7bn are planned, which will also reduce the gap between gross revenue collection and total government expenditure. This combination of measures will see a narrowing of the budget deficit and a stabilisation of debt, both of which were expected in the medium-term budget policy statement to go in the opposite direction.
Revenue collection for 2017-18 is projected to be R2.6bn higher than the October estimate due to the improvement in the economy but compared to the 2017 budget estimate still leaves a shortfall of R48.2bn for the current year.
The Treasury noted in the Budget Review that this shortfall "reflects weak economic growth, administrative challenges at the South African Revenue Service and increased tax avoidance and evasion.
"Given some improvement in economic performance over the past several months, the overall revenue shortfall is marginally lower than projected in the medium-term budget policy statement," it said.
Slowing wage income, a weaker consumer outlook and substantially lower import growth contributed to the large shortfalls in personal income tax, VAT and customs duties respectively, the review noted.
The Treasury said these three taxes accounted for 80% of the revenue shortfall.
"Personal income tax in particular continues to underperform negatively, affected by lower bonus payments, moderate wage settlements, continued job losses and a stabilisation of overall public service employment," the review noted.
Growing avoidance in response to tax increases may also be playing a role.
"In the 2017 budget, personal income tax changes were expected to yield the majority of additional proposed tax collections," the review continued.
"Instead, total personal income tax is expected to undershoot the target by about R21.1bn," it said.
The Treasury said corporate income tax collections had improved in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the upturn in the mining, financial and manufacturing sectors. Corporate income tax was expected to be R58.3m less than the R218.7bn forecast in the 2017 budget, while VAT revenue was expected to be R13.7bn lower than the R312.8bn forecast.
