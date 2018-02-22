Growth, tax seen to plug gap

When Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017, the government was staring at a three-year revenue shortfall of R218.5bn.

This was how much government revenue was forecast to fall short of the estimates in the 2017-18 budget: R50.8bn in 2017-18, R69.3bn in 2018-19 and R89.4bn in 2019-20.

And this was before President Jacob Zuma sprang the surprise announcement that the government would introduce free higher education and training for students from poor households, which the Treasury now estimates will cost R57bn over the next three years.

Speculation over the 2018-19 budget was mainly concerned with how this revenue gap would be filled.

The answer Gigaba provides is a combination of better than expected economic growth, which will boost tax revenues to levels higher than expected, and new tax measures.