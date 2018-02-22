Growth likely to ward off downgrades

"This is enough to fend off Moody’s. It shows that SA is serious about returning to fiscal consolidation, which rating agencies were worried about," said Old Mutual economist Johann Els.

Credit-ratings agencies have flagged persistent low economic growth as a concern.

Moody’s is the only one of three major ratings agencies that has SA’s foreign-currency and rand-denominated debt at investment grade. A downgrade would see SA’s expulsion from the Citi World Government Bond index.

"We have taken the tough decisions. The economy has grown slightly and credit ratings agencies have asked us about this," said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

While private investment is expected to increase, the Treasury warned that the improvement was "not yet broad or deep", adding that SA still lagged behind its peers.

A further credit rating downgrade by Moody’s in March would slash the Treasury’s growth forecast for the current year by half, Gigaba said.

"The cyclical recovery is matched by a renewed sense of optimism that the government can and will do its work effectively," he said.

The Treasury added that this sense of optimism had been driven by expectations that the government would finalise policy reforms and act swiftly and decisively on corruption.

BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz said a lot could be attributed to the (Cyril) Ramaphosa effect, which has boosted investor and business sentiment. He said the budget would be enough to buy SA another six months from credit ratings agencies, but cautioned that the growth momentum needed to be sustained.

All three credit ratings agencies have made favourable statements about Ramaphosa’s election as president, adding that it had dealt with a lot of the political uncertainty in the past year.

The biggest risks, however, remain around policy uncertainty along with concerns about the finances of state-owned companies.

Not only is Gigaba confident that SA will avoid a descent into junk status from Moody’s in the coming weeks, he’s also sure that measures will restore SA’s credit rating.

"We have introduced enough structural reforms to avoid another credit rating downgrade," he said.

Alexander Forbes chief economist Lesiba Mothata said the budget had put SA back on the path of fiscal prudence, which would be positively viewed by ratings agencies despite the revenue shortfalls and increase in taxes.

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, SA has seen its potential growth fall from 3% to the current level of 1.5%, he said.

"Importantly, there is a renewed focus on introducing economic reforms, which, if implemented, could lift GDP growth going forward."

Mothatha explained that improving confidence, the rollout of the broadband spectrum in the telecommunications sector, dealing with anticompetitive behaviour, improving logistics in the transport sector and prioritising the tourism and agriculture sectors were examples of structural reforms the Treasury had taken.

"More reforms bring higher GDP growth," he said.

Nazmeera Moola, co-head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management, said: "A higher growth trajectory solves most ills." She added that there was a real chance of structural reforms after the recent change in president, which would be enough to stabilise the growth outlook.

On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings MD for sub-Saharan Africa Konrad Reuss said the country’s investment-grade status recovery depended on reform of fiscal policy, public sector reform and the willingness of the South African population to take pain to achieve it.

"SA’s first challenge is to improve economic growth but perhaps our larger challenge, given high levels of income inequality, is to make sure growth is equitable and has wide distribution that will reduce inequality," he said.

"Improvements in income distribution are key measures of achieving inclusive growth, although we must go beyond traditional measures such as GDP to monitor progress."