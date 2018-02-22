Economy

STRENGTHENING THE ECONOMY

Focus on policy reforms needed to boost growth

The 2018-19 budget accelerates the government’s efforts to narrow the budget deficit

22 February 2018 - 05:53 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Translating the cyclical upturn and improved sentiment into rapid growth requires the government to finalise outstanding policy and administrative reforms, particularly in sectors with high growth potential, according to the Budget Review.

This would include the mining sector policies that support investment and transformation; telecommunications reforms, including the release of additional broadband spectrum; lowering barriers to entry by addressing anticompetitive practices; supporting labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and tourism; and increasing skills levels across the economy.

The Treasury estimates that, if the international environment remains supportive, effective implementation of these reforms could add two or three percentage points to real gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the coming decade. The Treasury projects real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2018, 1.8% in 2019, and 2.1% in 2020.

It said growth had been constrained by declining private investment associated with political and policy uncertainty, and low business and consumer confidence. Investment by the private sector contracted in 2015, and the deterioration continued into 2016 and 2017.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced a detailed, 14-point action plan in 2017, which aimed to bolster SA’s struggling the economy.

"There has been marked progress on the 14 confidence-boosting measures announced by the minister of finance in July 2017," the Budget Review says.

"These measures were intended as short-term interventions to complement the structural reform agenda set out in the National Development Plan," it says.

Over the period ahead, the government will build a social compact in partnership with business and labour to strengthen the economic recovery. This will include intensifying collaboration with the private sector, through platforms such as the CEO Initiative.

As part of its policy commitment to accelerate economic growth in cities, the government will introduce regulatory reforms in 2018 to facilitate greater investment in local government infrastructure.

According to the Budget Review, the 2018-19 budget accelerates the government’s efforts to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt, laying the foundation for faster growth in the years ahead.

"By taking steps now to strengthen the fiscal position, [the] government will widen the path for new investment and inclusive, job-creating growth in the years ahead, while creating space to meet new spending commitments," the Budget Review says.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Sin taxes to bring in more than R3bn — including new sugar tax

Beer drinkers will be hardest hit — but drinkers of traditional African beer are given a reprieve
National
17 hours ago

Government may sell some of its properties to recapitalise state-owned companies, such as SAA

Capital structure of state entities to be overhauled but financial support ‘will be deficit neutral’
Companies
18 hours ago

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'

Cosatu doesn't like the VAT increase, PwC says it's the right approach; the DA says the budget is a smack in the face, the ANC calls it a balancing ...
National
18 hours ago

Gigaba wants municipalities and provinces to earn their own money

The finance minister has announced big drops in provincial and local government budgets
Economy
18 hours ago

Rand strengthens by 10c to the dollar after Gigaba gives assurances on budget deficit

The budget deficit is being closely watched ahead of Moody’s next rating determination, with Moody’s expected to respond to the budget in ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in relief, Malusi Gigaba says in budget speech

The finance minister says the government will use the Expanded Public Works Programme to reduce the economic effects of the drought, including job ...
National
18 hours ago

Gigaba supports women and young entrepreneurs

Public Procurement Bill to pave the way for small firms to benefit from R600bn budget
National
18 hours ago

Gigaba on ruling that he lied under oath: ‘We will tirelessly answer all questions’

The minister told a pre-budget briefing he stood by his testimony in the Fireblade case, after a High Court ruling that prompted a DA motion to ...
Economy
18 hours ago

How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education

The finance minister says this is a first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Economy
19 hours ago

Above-inflation welfare grants will help offset effect of VAT hike on poor, says Treasury

The Treasury says raising VAT is less harmful to economic growth than raising other taxes, and the zero-rating of paraffin and 19 basic foods will ...
Economy
19 hours ago

READ IN FULL: Malusi Gigaba’s 2018 budget speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech as delivered in Parliament
National
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
2.
The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget
Economy
3.
Tax burden has become much heavier overall
Economy
4.
We have put the brake on runaway debt, says Gigaba
Economy
5.
Approval of Gigaba's bold budget tempered by VAT ...
Economy

Related Articles

South African bonds cheer budget speech
Markets

Sin taxes to bring in more than R3bn — including new sugar tax
National

Government may sell some of its properties to recapitalise state-owned ...
Companies

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'
National

Rand strengthens by 10c to the dollar after Gigaba gives assurances on budget ...
Markets

Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in relief, Malusi Gigaba says in ...
National

Gigaba supports women and young entrepreneurs
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.