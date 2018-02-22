Focus on policy reforms needed to boost growth

Translating the cyclical upturn and improved sentiment into rapid growth requires the government to finalise outstanding policy and administrative reforms, particularly in sectors with high growth potential, according to the Budget Review.

This would include the mining sector policies that support investment and transformation; telecommunications reforms, including the release of additional broadband spectrum; lowering barriers to entry by addressing anticompetitive practices; supporting labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and tourism; and increasing skills levels across the economy.

The Treasury estimates that, if the international environment remains supportive, effective implementation of these reforms could add two or three percentage points to real gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the coming decade. The Treasury projects real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2018, 1.8% in 2019, and 2.1% in 2020.

It said growth had been constrained by declining private investment associated with political and policy uncertainty, and low business and consumer confidence. Investment by the private sector contracted in 2015, and the deterioration continued into 2016 and 2017.