Approval of Gigaba's bold budget tempered by VAT concerns

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered a budget of bold decisions that exceeded market expectations, slashing spending and hiking taxes in a bid to arrest the deterioration in public finances and avert further rating downgrades.

Wednesday’s budget saw the first increase in the VAT rate in a quarter of a century, a measure that was pointedly avoided by the ANC in past due to its effect on poor people.

Economists’ consensus was that the budget would stave off a Moody’s downgrade later in February. The rand rose as much as 10c to the dollar as Gigaba was speaking, while the JSE all share gained momentum after being flat at midday. Government bonds attained levels last seen in early 2015.

The rand reached R11.61/$, before softening to R11.65/$ on Wednesday night. The government’s benchmark R186 bond strengthened to 7.97% at one stage, before pulling back to 8%. The longer-dated R207 firmed to 6.63%, from Tuesday’s 6.745%, its best level since February 2015.

The local bourse ended the day up 1.17%, at 58,606 points.

Although the budget was met with strong approval by the markets and business it was panned by trade unions and civil society, which expect it to hit poor people as higher VAT and a raised fuel levy of 52c/litre eat into incomes.

