Air of cynicism over embattled finance minister

Gigaba said the government had increased personal income tax significantly in recent years, particularly in higher-income bands and corporate tax was high by international standards.

"We have not adjusted VAT since 1993 and it is low compared to some of our peers. We therefore decided that increasing VAT was unavoidable if we are to maintain the integrity of our public finances.

"The current zero rating of basic food items such as maize meal, brown bread, dried beans and rice will limit the impact on the poorest households," Gigaba said.

Zweli Mkhize, member of the ANC national executive committee, told Business Day that the budget speech was "brilliant" in its decisive stance on securing the fiscal ship and protecting the poorest households from the brunt of economic suffering.

"I think the minister did a brilliant job. It was a difficult spot to be in. He has done his best to pull together a credible budget speech. The positive prospect of GDP rising is helpful and he has tried to protect the poor and stimulate the economy through boosting small business. Other proposals are good and helpful," Mkhize said.

The clarity provided on the question of free education was welcomed, he said. Reassurance on the issues of education and social grants was much needed as SA entered the new financial year, Mkhize said.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told Business Day that the finding by the High Court in Pretoria that Gigaba had lied under oath in the Denel-Fireblade case only reaffirmed that the party was right to stay away from the budget speech.

"Of course, we were right. This man is a liar.

"The most dangerous thing is he has done all he has done and we are still of the view that he must be removed.

"We are absolutely shown to be correct by the judgment," Ndlozi said.

