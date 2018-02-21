Economy

WATCH LIVE: Gigaba delivers the 2018 budget

Note: This live stream is due to begin at 2pm.

21 February 2018 - 13:31

14:00 PLENARY (Budget Speech) Introduction: Appropriation Bill [B - 2018] (prop s77) and tabling of Division of Revenue Bill [B - 2018] (prop s76)(1))

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is delivering the 2018 budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took over last week from the scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma, raising hope for a turnaround in the economy that slid into recession in 2016 and has grown only tepidly since.

Over the past nine years under Zuma, SA experienced subdued growth, ballooning national debt, decreased investor confidence, record unemployment levels averaging 27% and bond downgrades to junk status.

The government will have to raise at least R30bn from taxes to finance, among other things, free university education for students from low income families — a policy abruptly announced by Zuma on the eve of his departure from the ANC presidency last year.

