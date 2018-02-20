A VAT increase is the least of all tax evils, says Investec

Much of the focus in the lead-up to Wednesday’s national budget announcement has been on the increased burden taxpayers can expect as Treasury seeks to plug a R50.9bn revenue hole.

An increase in value-added tax (VAT) has been talked about for years, and could finally come this year. While VAT is widely believed to be a regressive tax that has a disproportionate effect on the poor, Investec Asset Management argues that this is the best of a bunch of bad options for Treasury.

Nazmeera Moola, co-head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management, cites a 2015 study by Ingrid Woolard and others, which showed that in SA, because of the zero VAT rating for many basic goods, VAT is in fact a neutral tax — one that neither improves nor deepens inequality.

Moola says a VAT increase of one percentage point, to 15% from 14%, would raise extra revenue of R23bn — or most of the R30bn in extra revenue that Moola calculates is needed.

"About R45bn of tax hikes and spending cuts are needed in the fiscal year that starts April 1 2018 to stabilise the South African fiscal outlook," Moola says.

"With free tertiary education weighing on the fiscus, it will be difficult to achieve the R31bn in expenditure cuts that were planned. At most R15bn is likely. Therefore, tax hikes of about R30bn are needed."

Moola argues that in 2017 increasing personal income taxes — or declining to adjust thresholds for inflation — "did not raise nearly the amount of expected revenue", while increasing the pressure on households earning upwards of R350,000 a year.

Not only is VAT in effect a progressive tax when taking into account zero-rated goods, Moola says, but the Davis Tax Committee found that compared with raising corporate and personal incomes taxes, a VAT increase "has the smallest negative impact on overall growth and job creation".