News Leader
WATCH: Can manufacturers maintain the momentum?
09 February 2018 - 08:57
SA’s manufacturing output rose by 2% year on year in December from revised growth of 1.5% in November, according to data released by Statistics SA on Thursday.
This marks the third consecutive month of expansion in the sector, but can manufacturer maintain the momentum?
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the sector.
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the manufacturing output
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.