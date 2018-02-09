Economy

WATCH: Can manufacturers maintain the momentum?

09 February 2018 - 08:57 Business Day TV
SA’s manufacturing output rose by 2% year on year in December from revised growth of 1.5% in November, according to data released by Statistics SA on Thursday.

This marks the third consecutive month of expansion in the sector, but can manufacturer maintain the momentum?

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the sector.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

