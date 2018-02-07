Economy

Gross reserves fall in January due to stronger rand

07 February 2018 - 08:42 Robert Laing
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The South African Reserve Bank’s gross reserves fell to $50.5bn in January from $50.7bn in December, the central bank reported on Wednesday morning.

The 0.44% decline in gross reserves contradicted the consensus of a poll of economists done by Trading Economists, which had expected gross reserves to rise to about $50.9bn.

The reduction in gross reserves was partly due to the "Ramaphosa rally", which helped the rand strengthen to an average of R11.8485/$ in January from R12.3177/$ in December, according to the Reserve Bank’s figures.

The value of the Reserve Bank’s gold holdings increased by 3.6% to $5.4bn, moving in tandem with the gold price rising to $1,343.24/oz in January from $1,296.60/oz in December.

The Reserve Bank’s foreign exchange reserves declined by 1.1% to $42.5bn while its special drawing rights (SDRs) rose 2.3% to $2.6bn.

The central bank’s international liquidity position — which is gross reserves minus foreign currency deposits received and its forward position — increased to $43.6bn in January from $42.9bn in December.

Private sector borrowing picks up faster than expected

SA’s gross reserves increased in December from a year earlier, but money supply growth was slower than forecast, the Reserve Bank reports
Economy
8 days ago

SA’s reserves show slight increase in December

The Reserve Bank says the increase in the reserves was partly due to the depreciation of the dollar and the fall in the gold price
Economy
1 month ago

