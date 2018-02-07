Gross reserves fall in January due to stronger rand

The South African Reserve Bank’s gross reserves fell to $50.5bn in January from $50.7bn in December, the central bank reported on Wednesday morning.

The 0.44% decline in gross reserves contradicted the consensus of a poll of economists done by Trading Economists, which had expected gross reserves to rise to about $50.9bn.

The reduction in gross reserves was partly due to the "Ramaphosa rally", which helped the rand strengthen to an average of R11.8485/$ in January from R12.3177/$ in December, according to the Reserve Bank’s figures.

The value of the Reserve Bank’s gold holdings increased by 3.6% to $5.4bn, moving in tandem with the gold price rising to $1,343.24/oz in January from $1,296.60/oz in December.

The Reserve Bank’s foreign exchange reserves declined by 1.1% to $42.5bn while its special drawing rights (SDRs) rose 2.3% to $2.6bn.

The central bank’s international liquidity position — which is gross reserves minus foreign currency deposits received and its forward position — increased to $43.6bn in January from $42.9bn in December.