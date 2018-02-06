Economy

Business confidence leaps to highest in two years in January

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry says there is the expectation that new ANC leadership will lead to more pragmatic business and economic policy options

06 February 2018 - 12:32 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Cyril Ramaphosa’s winning the ANC presidency helped boost business confidence to its highest level in two years, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) reported on Tuesday.

Sacci’s business confidence index (BCI) increased by 3.3 index points in January to 99.7 following on the improved business mood in December, which increased to 96.4 from 95.1 in November. It increased by two index points compared to the same period the year before.

"Apart from a more improved and positive business mood, there are indications from various short-term economic and market indicators that the pace and direction of change reflects a more upbeat business climate," Sacci said.

Ten of the 13 subindices had positive month-on-month changes while three were negative.

"There is the expectation that new leadership will lead to more pragmatic and predictable business and economic policy options. Although the present business confidence carries a great deal of positive sentiment, the investment environment will benefit most from this sentiment to enhance sustainable economic growth and employment prospects," it added.

White-knuckle ride as Dow Jones records biggest intraday decline in history

Coming after a 666-point rout on Friday that shook investor confidence, Monday’s plunge left many investors wondering just where the pain would end
Business
7 hours ago

The animal spirits are enlivened, but beware their hidden claws

Opportunities remain for good returns in the midst of shifting sands that alter risk perceptions, writes Marius Oberholzer
Opinion
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage latest economic data

President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address is set to dominate the week, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lesetja Kganyago likely to stay on at Reserve Bank
Economy
2.
Farmers lose R14bn as Cape drought bites
Economy
3.
Stronger rand ushers in a welcome fuel price cut
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sona likely to upstage ...
Economy
5.
Poultry body backs march over ‘unsafe’ poultry ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.